COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Young fathers who are incarcerated in Ohio’s youth prison system have recorded videos of themselves reading to their children as holiday gifts.
DVDs produced by the Department of Youth Services feature the men and boys reading copies of the Dr. Seuss book “One Fish Two Fish Three Four Five Fish.”
Copies of the DVD, the nursery book and notes from the dads have been sent to children and their caregivers this week.
Youth Services says 35 inmates recorded the videos. About 500 boys and men are housed in three state juvenile detention facilities and a youth center in Ross county.
Most Read Stories
- CDC gets list of forbidden terms, including: ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘diversity’
- Men caught in Bellevue prostitution stings let off because cops’ cameras mistakenly recorded audio
- Top recruit Marquis Spiker headlines Huskies’ highly rated wide receiver class
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: national media predictions
- Republican tax deal will cost some King County homebuyers, but far fewer than in earlier plan
Agency director Harvey Reed says the holiday program helps keep youth connected to their children and developing healthy bonds even while away.