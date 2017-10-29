MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Young hunters will be taking to the woods this weekend during Vermont’s annual youth deer hunt.

Anyone aged 15 or younger who has completed a hunter education course may get a hunting license and a free youth deer hunting tag for the weekend of Nov. 4 and 5.

They must be accompanied by an unarmed adult who has a Vermont hunting license.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging young hunters to bring their deer to a biological reporting station to get weighed, aged and examined by a state wildlife biologist. Vermont’s deer biologist says that’s the department’s best opportunity to assess the deer herd because young hunters are allowed to take any deer on that weekend, including spike antlered bucks.