MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging young hunters to have their deer examined at a biological reporting station to get weighed, aged and examined by a state wildlife biologist during Vermont’s annual youth deer hunt this weekend.

Vermont’s deer biologist says that’s the department’s best chance assess the deer herd because young hunters are allowed to take any deer, including spike antlered bucks.

Anyone aged 15 or younger who has completed a hunter education course may get a hunting license and a free youth deer hunting tag for Saturday and Sunday.

The young hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult who has a Vermont hunting license.