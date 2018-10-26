JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young and independent Alyse Galvin are scheduled to face off in a debate in Alaska’s U.S. House race.
Friday evening’s “Debate for the State” is sponsored by Anchorage TV station KTUU and Alaska Public Media. It is being carried across the state.
Young has held Alaska’s lone House seat since 1973. He is the longest-serving current member of the House.
He has touted his seniority and effectiveness. But Galvin says Alaskans are ready for a change.
Galvin is an education advocate who won the Democratic party primary to challenge Young. If she is successful in the Nov. 6 election, she would be the first woman to represent Alaska in the House.
The latest Federal Election Commission reports show Galvin has raised more money than Young.