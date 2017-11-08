FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut preteen and her team of volunteers have broken the Guinness World Record for the most amount of slime made at one time.

The Connecticut Post reports 12-year-old Madison Greenspan, of Fairfield, and about 100 volunteers made 13,820 pounds (6,268 kilograms) of the stuff. They beat the previous world record by almost 3,000 pounds.

The attempt was held at the annual Jacob Javits Convention Center Play Fair in New York City Nov. 4. Greenspan says she was excited that her team broke the record.

Greenspan has been selling her own glue, called Maddie Rae’s Slime Glue, to make the slime since 2016. The young entrepreneur also shares recipes for slime through her personal website and Instagram account.

___

