SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a young driver was seriously injured when she fled from police and struck a concrete retaining wall.

The crash Sunday about 5 p.m. scattered large chunks of concrete across Interstate 229. The South Dakota Highway Patrol attempted to stop the girl for speeding on I-229. Police say the girl accelerated and passed other vehicles on the right shoulder before taking the 10th Street off ramp at about 80 mph, losing control and crashing into the wall on the overpass. She was taken to a local hospital.

The Argus Leader says the South Dakota Department of Transportation is assessing damage to the bridge.

