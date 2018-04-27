BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says a bald eagle chick appears to be OK after it fell from its Southern California nest that has been watched by nature lovers through an online live feed.

The Sun reports the 10-week-old eagle named Stormy tumbled out of the nest in the mountains east of Los Angeles Thursday morning, prompting biologists to begin a search.

Forest Service officials say Stormy was found on a branch about 20 feet (6 meters) below the nest after a roughly four-hour search.

Two fluffy white chicks made their on-camera debuts in February. Stormy’s brother died after a storm in late March.

The camera in the San Bernardino National Forest was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley.

