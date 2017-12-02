Put your U.K. knowledge to the test.

LONDON — It’s not exactly “The Knowledge,” the challenging navigation test for aspiring drivers of London cabs. But Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fiancée, must master a gantlet of her own: the British citizenship test.

Thousands take it each year; many fail miserably.

The hope is that Markle will do better than when she took a quiz on “Britishness” for the comedy channel Dave last year and failed to identify ale like Hoptimus Prime and mistook Little Trouser for a real place.

Before the test, Markle may well study the official handbook, “Life in the United Kingdom: A Guide for New Residents.”

Here are sample questions gleaned from information in the book. Test yourself. Alas, getting below 75 percent means you would fail. No haggis for you! (Answers below. No cheating.)

1 What is the official name of the country?

A. England

B. Great Britain

C. Great Britain and Northern Ireland

D. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

E. The United Kingdom

2 The Union Jack contains which cross?

A. St. George’s

B. St. Peter’s

C. St. John’s

D. St. Thomas’s

3 To whom do new citizens swear loyalty?

A. Parliament

B. Winston Churchill

C. The queen

D. The prime minister

4 How long did the Hundred Years War last?

A. 99 years

B. 116 years

C. 200 years

D. 75 years

5 Which is not a cricket term?

A. Maiden over

B. Sticky wicket

C. Virgin bat

D. Bowled a googly

6 Who built the Tower of London?

A. Dame Zaha Hadid

B. William the Conqueror

C. Sir Norman Foster

D. Lancelot “Capability” Brown

7 Queen Mary was known as “Bloody Mary” because:

A. She drank copious amounts of red wine

B. She hunted

C. She persecuted Protestants

D. She killed servants who displeased her

8 The Butler Act of 1944 did what?

A. Enshrined into law the rights of butlers to have first pick of a cottage on the land of their employers upon retirement

B. Establish a lifetime pension for servants of the monarchy

C. Provided free education for servants’ children

D. Provided free secondary-school education for all children in England and Wales

9 Where was Shakespeare born?

A. Essex, England

B. Gloucestershire, England

C. Stratford-upon-Avon, England

D. Manchester, England

10 The British Royal Navy fought the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 against:

A. The combined French and Spanish navies

B. Italy

C. Spain

D. France

11 In 1348, what disease wiped out one-third of the populations of England, Scotland and Wales?

A. Diphtheria

B. Malaria

C. The Black Death

D. Cholera

12 Why do Britons eat pancakes on Shrove Tuesday?

A. To begin the new season of “The Great British Bake Off”

B. To honor Ireland

C. To use up all the eggs, milk and fat in the home before fasting for Lent

D. To prepare for marathons

13 Which is true? The U.K. Constitution:

A. Was originally written in blood

B. Is written in lamb’s skin and hangs on the walls of the Palace of Westminster

C. Is unwritten, and has no name

D. Was created by Henry VIII, shortly after he created the Church of England

14 Haggis is a traditional food of which country?

A. Northern Ireland

B. Wales

C. England

D. Scotland

15 The distance between John O’Groats in Scotland and Land’s End in England is:

A. 870 miles

B. 1,000 miles

C. 650 miles

D. 999 miles

16 What did the Chartists campaign for in the 1800s?

A. Women’s right to vote

B. The right to vote for 18-year-olds

C. To raise the voting age to 21

D. The right to vote for all men, including those from the working class

17 What’s not true about British TV?

A. U.K. households need a TV license to watch live TV, even on a computer or smartphone

B. You can be fined up to 1,000 pounds if you watch live TV without a license

C. Blind people get a 50 percent discount for a TV license

D. The BBC is the second-largest broadcaster in the world

18 A 16-year-old can legally drink alcohol:

A. Only at funerals

B. Only after football games

C. Only if he or she gets it from a priest

D. With a meal in a hotel, pub or restaurant if there’s someone 18 or older present

19 In the 1960s, when a woman got married, it was not unusual for:

A. The church to demand she no longer work

B. Her employer to cut her wages

C. Her employer to shower her with child-care vouchers

D. Her employer to ask her to quit her job

Answers

1. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

2. St. George’s

3. The queen

4. 116 years

5. Virgin bat

6. William the Conqueror

7. She persecuted Protestants

8. Provided free secondary-school education for all children in England and Wales

9. Stratford-upon-Avon, England

10. The combined French and Spanish navies

11. The Black Death

12. To use up all the eggs, milk and fat in the home before fasting for Lent

13. Is unwritten, and has no name

14. Scotland

15. 870 miles

16. The right to vote for all men, including from the working class

17. The BBC is the second-largest broadcaster in the world

18. With a meal in a hotel, pub or restaurant if there’s someone 18 or older present

19. Her employer to ask her to quit her job