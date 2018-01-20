YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park in California is open to visitors despite the government shutdown but there’ll be nobody to greet them, help them navigate the trails or even make sure they’re in the right campground.
Spokesman Scott Gediman says the park that boasts the famous granite cliffs of Half Dome and El Capitan can’t pay all of its people so rangers are being furloughed.
The visitors center is closed, along with some restrooms because there’s nobody to clean them. Campground visitors with reservations may find someone else in their spot because nobody will be checking.
Some medical staff remain on the job and Gediman says privately operated concessions such as stores, hotels and restaurants are open.
