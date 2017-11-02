SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — National park officials say a mountain pass across the Sierra Nevada that runs through Yosemite National Park is closing to traffic ahead of winter-like storms expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow on the highest peaks.

The National Park Service says Tioga Road, the soaring eastern entry to the park, will close to vehicular traffic at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials will also close Glacier Point Road, which offers sweeping views of Yosemite Valley.

They say both roads will be closed through Monday, when the storms are expected to dissipate and road conditions can be assessed.

Forecasters say light rain over the northern mountains is expected as early as Thursday afternoon but heavier rain and snow will likely fall Friday night through Saturday, with a second storm coming Sunday.