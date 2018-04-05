PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a puppy that’s been missing since its owner’s car was stolen from a Portland hospital parking garage Monday afternoon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jedi, a 5-month-old Yorkshire terrier, was inside a 1992 Honda Civic when it was stolen from a Providence St. Vincent Medical Center parking garage.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found the car abandoned in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday but Jedi was nowhere to be found.
Hospital security footage shows a light-colored SUV stopping next to the Civic, one person leaving the SUV and getting into the Civic and both of them driving away.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the puppy to call them.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com