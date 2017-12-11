YORK, Maine (AP) — Officials in the Maine town of York are considering a land transfer deal with a local hospital.

The Portsmouth Herald reports York Hospital is continuing talks about purchasing a portion of Williams Avenue, near its helipad. Hospital officials say the land would become part of the campus.

According to officials, the hospital would consider releasing a property on York Street as part of the deal. Town officials say York could use the parcel of land for parking spaces.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com