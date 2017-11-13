Share story

By
The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials in York County are recounting ballots in eight races following a programming glitch during Tuesday’s election.

Officials on Monday will try to determine if some voters cast two ballots.

Some candidates for council and the court of common pleas appeared under Republican and Democratic columns. Signs reminded voters to only vote once, but only a recount can determine if they did.

The recount could las several days.

