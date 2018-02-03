SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A western Oregon man who sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl when he worked as a YMCA camp counselor has been sentenced to 3 years, six months in prison.
The Statesman Journal reports that Rohan Cordy of Monmouth received the sentence Friday in Marion County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Cordy was arrested in February 2017 on charges he sexually assaulted an underage summer camp counselor while he was a counselor in 2016 at Silver Falls State Park.
Cordy is eligible for early release from prison but will have to register as a sex offender.
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com