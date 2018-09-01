SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Shiite rebels say they have targeted a Saudi ship off the kingdom’s southern province of Jizan.

The rebel-run Al-Masirah TV channel reported on Saturday that the attack on the Saudi “battleship” was in response to an earlier airstrike that killed at least five fishermen off Yemen’s coast, blamed on the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned rebels, known as Houthis. The report did not provide details on casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s civil war has been raging for more than three years. The coalition backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government and aims to restore it to power.

Rebel attacks on Saudi ships prompted Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, Aramco, to temporarily suspend oil shipments in late July. It resumed them after taking security measures.