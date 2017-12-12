SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say security forces have killed at least three suspected militants in a raid in the southern port city of Aden.

They say three policemen were killed in a shootout early Tuesday when the forces stormed a workshop where car bombs were built. They say police arrested two suspected militants and found explosive belts and other weapons.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Yemen is embroiled in a war between Iran-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, and the internationally recognized government, which is allied with a Saudi-led military coalition.

Government forces ostensibly control Aden, but al-Qaida and Islamic State affiliates have carried out several attacks.