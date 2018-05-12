SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say fighting over two days in western Yemen has killed at least 115 people on both sides of the conflict pitting forces loyal to a Saudi-led coalition against Iran-backed Shiite rebels.

The officials said Saturday the clashes west of the province of Taiz also wounded dozens. They said the forces loyal to the coalition backing the internationally recognized government seized control of some rebel-held areas in western Yemen.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The coalition has been at war with Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015. The Houthis control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, and have fired dozens of missiles across the border at Saudi Arabia.