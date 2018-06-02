Share story

By
The Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say heavy fighting between pro-government forces and Shiite rebels has killed at least 28 people.

Government forces, backed by Saudi-led coalition airstrikes, have been advancing along the western coast in recent weeks as they battle the rebels, known as Houthis.

The officials say the rebels have killed 18 pro-government forces and wounded 30 in an attack on the town of el-Faza. At least 10 rebels were killed in Friday’s attack.

The officials spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The coalition has been battling the Iran-allied rebels since March 2015 in a war that has killed more than 10,000 people. The Houthis control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

