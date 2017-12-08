SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have killed at least 23 civilians, including women and children, in the country’s north.
Abdel Elah al-Ezi, head of the health directorate in the northern city of Saada, said Friday’s airstrikes were carried out in different areas of the city. Saada is a stronghold of the Iran-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis.
The rebel-run Sabaa news agency reported the strikes, as did tribal officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals.
The Saudi-led coalition backing an internationally recognized government has been at war with the Houthis since March 2015. The coalition could not be immediately reached for comment.
The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.