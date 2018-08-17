CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials and a tribal leader say al-Qaida’s chief bomb maker behind the 2009 Christmas Day plot to down an airliner over Detroit was killed months ago by a U.S. drone strike.
A Yemeni security official said that Ibrahim al-Asiri is dead; a tribal leader and an al-Qaida-linked source also said that he was killed in a U.S. drone strike in the eastern Yemeni governorate of Marib.
The tribal leader said that al-Asiri was struck, along with two or three of his associates, as he stood beside his car.
They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief reporters.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76 WATCH
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
A U.N. report published in late July said al-Asiri may have been killed in the second half of 2017.
The U.S. designated al-Asiri as a terrorist in 2011.