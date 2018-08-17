CAIRO (AP) — A Yemeni minister has accused rival Houthi rebels of storming a warehouse used by the World Food Program to store humanitarian aid in the war-torn Red Sea port city of Hodeida.
Abdel-Raqeeb Fateh, the minister of local administration, said in a statement on Friday that the Houthis have turned the WFP warehouse in al-Durayhimi district into a military barracks.
Thousands of families were caught in the district’s crossfire between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition forces fighting them, he added.
Calling for a condemnation from the U.N., Fateh said the Houthis are intimidating humanitarian workers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76 WATCH
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
Hodeida port city is a lifeline for the Houthis who control northern Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition has since June waged an offensive clear the port city of the Houthis and restore government control.