Share story

By
The Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security forces say they have raided a militant hideout in Yemen’s south, killing a top Islamic State group leader.

The media office of Aden’s security department said Saturday’s raid killed Saleh Naser Fadl al-Bakhshi and led to the arrest of three other IS members.

The office said in a statement that al-Bakhshi refused to surrender and opened fire on anti-terrorism forces, killing one and wounding two others. The three IS members surrendered after al-Bakhshi’s death, according to the statement.

Yemen was plunged into civil war more than three years ago. Al-Qaida and an Islamic State group affiliate have exploited the chaos to expand their presence.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government after the capital, Sanaa, was seized by Shiite rebels known as Houthis in 2014.

The Associated Press