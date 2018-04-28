SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security forces say they have raided a militant hideout in Yemen’s south, killing a top Islamic State group leader.
The media office of Aden’s security department said Saturday’s raid killed Saleh Naser Fadl al-Bakhshi and led to the arrest of three other IS members.
The office said in a statement that al-Bakhshi refused to surrender and opened fire on anti-terrorism forces, killing one and wounding two others. The three IS members surrendered after al-Bakhshi’s death, according to the statement.
Yemen was plunged into civil war more than three years ago. Al-Qaida and an Islamic State group affiliate have exploited the chaos to expand their presence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government after the capital, Sanaa, was seized by Shiite rebels known as Houthis in 2014.