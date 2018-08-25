SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials and tribal leaders say a senior al-Qaida leader has been killed in fighting in the central province of Marib.
They told The Associated Press on Saturday that Ghalib al-Zaidi was killed a week ago while fighting alongside Yemen’s government forces battling Shiite rebels, known as Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition backing the government couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The officials and elders spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. They provided no additional details.
The U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthis since March 2015.
Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, based in Yemen, is considered the most dangerous branch of the terror network. But in the fight to defeat the Houthis, al-Qaida militants are effectively on the same side as the Saudi-led coalition — and, by extension, the United States.