YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — The world’s largest active geyser has erupted again in Yellowstone National Park.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the Steamboat Geyser erupted just before 4 a.m. Sunday, its fifth eruption so far this year.

In a series of tweets , the agency said there’s no indication of any volcanic activity in the park and that most geysers are intermittent. However, it says the string of eruptions is a good sign that summer visitors will get to see some “spectacular geysering.”

Steamboat has gone dormant for as long as nine years. Its first eruption since 2014 occurred in mid-March, followed by two other eruptions in April and another on May 4.

Earlier this month scientists deployed 28 seismographs around the geyser to gather data in hopes of catching it erupting again to learn more about Steamboat.