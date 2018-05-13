Share story

By
The Associated Press

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — The world’s largest active geyser has erupted again in Yellowstone National Park.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the Steamboat Geyser erupted just before 4 a.m. Sunday, its fifth eruption so far this year.

In a series of tweets , the agency said there’s no indication of any volcanic activity in the park and that most geysers are intermittent. However, it says the string of eruptions is a good sign that summer visitors will get to see some “spectacular geysering.”

Steamboat has gone dormant for as long as nine years. Its first eruption since 2014 occurred in mid-March, followed by two other eruptions in April and another on May 4.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Earlier this month scientists deployed 28 seismographs around the geyser to gather data in hopes of catching it erupting again to learn more about Steamboat.

The Associated Press