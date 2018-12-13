BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The recent killing of a Yellowstone National Park wolf outside the park has generated hundreds of emails and phone calls to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials suggesting that the hunt wasn’t lawful.
But FWP officials have determined that the wolf was legally hunted on Nov. 24 near the small community of Silver Gate, outside Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance.
The Billings Gazette reports that Montana allows limited wolf hunting outside Yellowstone where wolves often wander in and out of the park in search of prey, to establish new territories or to avoid other wolf packs.
Wildlife advocates have started an online petition calling for a no-shooting zone on state lands surrounding Yellowstone.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump said he thinks 'the people would revolt' if he were impeached
- 'Dirty deeds': Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
- Delta says no more support kittens, puppies on flights
- Warming in Arctic raises fears of 'rapid unraveling’ of the region
- Amazon executives grilled, jeered at New York City Council hearing
Last year, another well-known wolf died shot inside Yellowstone near Gardiner. No one has been charged in that incident.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com