BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A recent report says visitors to Yellowstone National Park spent nearly $500 million last year in neighboring towns to the wilderness recreation area.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports a visitor spending analysis by economists with the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey says the figure was about $499 million, a fraction of the $18.2 billion spent nationwide near national parks in 2017.
The report estimates the $499 million supported about 7,350 jobs in towns on the park’s outskirts in Montana and Wyoming.
The figure marks a decline from 2016, when the agency estimated the park’s visitor spending at $524 million.
The report says Montana received $556 million in visitor spending in 2017, good enough for 12th in the nation. That is an increase from 2016, when visitor spending was estimated at $548 million.
___
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com