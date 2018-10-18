YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — The number of people visiting Yellowstone National Park in September increased 13 percent from a year ago.

The National Park Service says it recorded 724,454 visits last month.

So far in 2018, the park has hosted more than 3.8 million visitors, which is down 0.3 percent from the same period last year.

The record visitation at Yellowstone over an entire year occurred in 2016 when 4.25 million people visited the nation’s first national park.