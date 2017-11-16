YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park recorded nearly 212,000 visits in October, down 12.4 percent from October 2016.
The park noted that snowy weather during the month may have contributed to the decline.
Still, the numbers were the third busiest October in the park’s history.
So far this year, Yellowstone has recorded more than 4 million visits. It is the third straight year Yellowstone has eclipsed the 4 million mark.
In 2016, the park saw a record 4.26 million visitors.