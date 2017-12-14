BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park is set to open for the winter season.
The Billings Gazette reports that the park will open to the public on Friday for motorized over-snow travel.
Visitors will be able to travel the park’s interior roads on commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the north, west and south entrances.
Visitors who have proper permits can also participate in the non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.
Travel from Fishing Bridge to Lake Butte is closed until more snow accumulates on the road.
Most stores, restaurants, campgrounds and lodges are closed during winter.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com