YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say they’re investigating after a photo was posted online showing one of the park’s geothermal features from a drone, which is illegal.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported the photo of Grand Prismatic Spring was posted on Instagram and then deleted after criticism from other users.
Drones are banned in Yellowstone and many other parks.
The National Park Service says drones can harass wildlife and the noise is a nuisance to visitors. Violation of the ban is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- Inmate's last words: 'Is it supposed to feel like that?'
- In Mississippi, GOP concern rises over U.S. Senate runoff
- CIA concludes Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi's assassination
- George Conway, husband of Trump aide, would rather 'move to Australia' than vote for president again
A Dutch tourist crashed a drone into Grand Prismatic Spring in 2014 and was fined more than $3,000.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com