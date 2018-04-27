BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Yellowstone County sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help in determining what happened to a woman whose body was found in the Yellowstone River last Sunday.

Sheriff Mike Linder says 42-year-old Harriet Wilson sustained injuries before her body ended up in the river. He declined to describe the injuries. Linder has said Wilson’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Wilson had been seen in downtown Billings in the days before her body was found and Linder says any other information about her whereabouts, activities or companions in the days and hours before she was discovered would be helpful.