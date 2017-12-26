BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee is searching for candidates to serve out the remainder of former state Rep. Adam Rosendale’s term in the state House.

Rosendale resigned his seat earlier this month because he moved to Great Falls. Rosendale served in House District 51, which includes portions of the South Side and West End of Billings.

Committee chairman Tim Stark tells The Billings Gazette the committee will take applications through Jan. 2. The committee will narrow the applicant pool to three names and the county commission will choose Rosendale’s successor.

The successor will serve through the end of 2018. The seat will be up for election in November 2018. Barring another special session, the Legislature doesn’t meet again until January 2019.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com