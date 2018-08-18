YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers are undertaking a project to eliminate nonnative fish from the upper Gibbon River drainage in Yellowstone National Park.
Beginning Monday and continuing through the week, biologists will remove nonnative rainbow trout and brook trout using the fish toxin rotenone.
To ensure the removal of nonnative fish, the treatments will be repeated in 2019 and, if needed, in 2020.
Once the nonnative fish are completely removed, native fish will be reintroduced to the river drainage.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Woman at Staples: Not shoplifting, just pregnant with twins
The upper Gibbon River drainage is in the central portion of Yellowstone and includes streams that flow out of Grebe, Wolf and Ice lakes.
The Gibbon River work continues the park’s efforts to reintroduce native westslope cutthroat trout and fluvial arctic grayling, which is the park’s native grayling strain.