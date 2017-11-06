YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — If you want to get around most of Yellowstone National Park over the next several months, you’ll need a snowmobile or a snowcoach.
Most roads in the park as well as the west, south and east entrances closed Monday for the winter to regular motor vehicle traffic.
The one park road that remains open through the winter runs from the park’s north entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs, to the park’s northeast entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana.
The north entrance road is open all year, weather permitting.
Areas of the park received over 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow this past weekend.