YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone National Park say they don’t plan to capture or kill a bear that injured a 10-year-old boy from Washington state.
Tracks show the bear was a female with at least one cub.
Park officials said Friday the bears were likely foraging and were surprised by the family of four. They say the female grizzly was defending its cub.
The attack happened Thursday on a trail near the Old Faithful area. Park officials say the bear chased the boy, knocked him down and bit his backside.
The bear left when the boy’s parents used bear spray.
The boy suffered an injured wrist and puncture wounds. Park officials say the family did the right thing by traveling in a group and carrying bear spray.