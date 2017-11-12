ST. LOUIS (AP) — A year after the owner of a popular downtown St. Louis bar was found dead, his killer has yet to be found.

Patrick McVey was found slumped behind the steering wheel of his Ford Explorer on Nov. 9, 2016, along Interstate 55. Authorities believe he was struck by a bullet that hit his moving vehicle.

McVey was the owner of Maggie O’Brien’s Restaurant & Irish Pub. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the reward offered by CrimeStoppers is $74,590, among the highest ever offered by the organization.

The bar is just a few blocks from the Scottrade Center and is a popular gathering place, especially after Blues games.

