PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona horse racing track appears to be in position for a full season in 2019 after the state approved a permit for the track’s new owners.
The Daily Courier reports the Arizona Racing Commission last week approved a three-year temporary permit for Yavapai Downs’ new ownership group.
A recent news release says plans call for live racing to begin at Yavapai Downs in 2019, running from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
The track hasn’t seen horse racing since 2010.
Simulcast wagering could begin as early as July 1 this year to build purses for the live season, with the first Off Track Betting facility to be at the racetrack site in Prescott Valley.
The commission also approved veteran racetrack operator Ann McGovern as the track’s general manager.
Information from: The Daily Courier, http://www.dcourier.com