LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yara Shahidi brought the crowd to its feet at the GLSEN awards as she warned against an “identity blind narrative” in the struggle for acceptance of all.
The 18-year-old “grown-ish” star said Friday that everyone should feel “deserved and supported” in expressing “our whole selves.” She picked up the LGBTQ advocacy group’s Gamechanger award in Beverly Hills, California.
Shahidi was honored by the youth-focused Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network for her work on behalf of girls’ education, especially in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Communities, she said, must not separate themselves but celebrate differences, including those of race, religion and gender. That includes schools. Shahidi said educators should promote a more inclusive history and greater respect for all nuances and identities.
GLSEN was founded in 1990.