YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A city in southeast South Dakota is changing its rules for peddlers for the first time since 1949.

The Yankton City Commission voted recently to impose higher fees and a time limit on peddlers operating in the city. The vote came after commissioners approached City Manager Amy Nelson about the ordinance, the Yankton Press & Dakotan reported .

“Commissioner (Tony) Maibaum and Commissioner (Nathan) Johnson noticed that those fees had been established back in 1949 and they hadn’t been changed,” Nelson said. “They did go up, substantially, this evening. That’s probably a good thing and more in concert with what other communities are doing.”

Before the ordinance change, the city’s peddler’s fees were $5 per year for each foot peddler or solicitor, and $10 per year for people operating with a motor vehicle.

“If you look at rates for cities around the state … we are not even in the ballpark,” Johnson said.

Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a fee structure similar to the city of Vermillion, which charges $25 per day, $75 per week and $200 per month per person.

Peddlers will also see new hours during which they can operate.

“To me, it’s a privilege for peddlers to go around selling their wares,” Johnson said. “A lot of people don’t necessarily appreciate it.”

The new hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

