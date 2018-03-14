YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Yankton police are investigating reports of counterfeit money circulating in the city.
Police Chief Brian Paulsen tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that authorities have received five separate reports of fake $100 bills being passed at businesses in recent days.
He says it’s uncommon to see so many bogus bills passed in such a short span of time.
Some of the bills that have been confiscated are labeled as “for motion picture use only.”
___
Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/