YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Yankton police are investigating reports of counterfeit money circulating in the city.

Police Chief Brian Paulsen tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that authorities have received five separate reports of fake $100 bills being passed at businesses in recent days.

He says it’s uncommon to see so many bogus bills passed in such a short span of time.

Some of the bills that have been confiscated are labeled as “for motion picture use only.”

___

Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/