YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Two Yankton County commissioners have asked for an investigation into their own potential conflicts of interest over concentrated animal feeding operation permitting.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that Commissioner Todd Woods made the first request of State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch. Commission Chairman Don Kettering also asked for an inquiry into his own associations.

Kettering says the move was in response to accusations that he and Woods, through work with First Dakota National Bank, have been improperly involved with hog operation requests before the board.

Kettering says the two commissioners want to get the issue “out on the table” and have it reviewed. Kettering says he wouldn’t benefit from production agriculture through his banking work.

The commission on Tuesday approved a conditional-use permit for a 2,400-head finisher swine facility near Mission Hill.

