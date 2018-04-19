NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have a message for a bullied fourth-grader in Pennsylvania: “You are not alone.”

The Yankees created an anti-bullying video and posted it to the team’s Twitter account Wednesday in response to a video created by 10-year-old Cassidy Warner. The young girl from Scranton, Pennsylvania, has gone viral for a Facebook video in which she holds note cards recounting bullying she’s received in elementary school.

Yankees director of media relations Jason Zillo discovered Warner’s story during a pair of rainouts in Detroit last weekend. The Yankees created a video featuring 24 players and manager Aaron Boone holding note cards telling Warner “we care about you” and inviting her to hang with the team at Yankee Stadium.

“Count the New York Yankees among your friends!” reads a card held by Judge.

The Yankees’ video had over 200,000 views by Thursday before the team’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“All our guys were really excited to be a part of that and to stand up for something like that I think was an easy call,” Boone said.

Warner’s mother, Jenn Slater, thanked the Yankees for the video with a post on her Facebook page.

“Let’s just say I cried!” she wrote.

Boone said the team hoped to host Warner in the Bronx soon.

“We’re hoping at some point hopefully we can get her out,” Boone said. “We’d love to continue to grow that relationship and maybe get her out to a game and get her to meet some of our guys.”

