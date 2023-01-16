Dora Flores pulls into a parking spot in front of her trailer house after picking up her grandchildren from school. The two boys run inside, splashing through a couple of small potholes. Flores takes a look at her home of almost 10 years and feels only concern. By the end of next month, she says, she may not have a home at all.

Over the past year, Flores and her neighbors at Valley Community, a small trailer park in Yakima on the corner of Fruitvale Boulevard and North 16th Avenue, have faced steep rent increases, a new monthly water usage cap and now have to pay the city for garbage collection. Residents have struggled to keep up with the new requirements, and in the case of one family, have been driven to homelessness.

“The raise just came out of nowhere. I know it was new owners and that this happens but it was just so high,” Flores said in Spanish. “It isn’t manageable. A lot of us moved here because it’s the cheapest place to live. If we can’t afford this, what can we afford?”

Manufactured and mobile homes, once one of the most affordable ways to live, have slowly become less accessible to low-income people as home and property values have increased in the past three years.

For most of her time at the park, Flores paid $350 a month, which covered the property her trailer sat on, water and garbage collection. In 2021, when Hurst & Son took over ownership, Flores said her rent rose to $385. By the end of that year, it was $600.

Hurst & Son is a Port Orchard-based company that owns and operates more than 60 manufactured housing communities in Washington and Idaho. The company did not respond to multiple emails and phone calls.

When Flores reached out to Hurst & Son about the changes to her lease agreement, she didn’t receive a response. She said Hurst & Son was hard to reach. Property managers changed often.

Communications from the company were delivered in English, a struggle for Flores. She speaks mostly Spanish, as do many of her Hispanic neighbors.

Stanley Blaine, a Valley Community resident since 2019, said he and his wife have been looking to leave the park for months, but rental rates for most mobile home parks have increased. He said he’s been priced out of almost every other mobile home park he’s looked at. As rent went up for him and his neighbors, it went up for the thousands of other affordable trailer plots in the county.

“This is about the cheapest trailer park,” Blaine said. “It’s more expensive now, but it’s still right at the line for the cheapest. We have to pay all these new and higher prices, but they don’t offer anything extra either.”

Forced out

Shawna Gui, who lived across the street from Flores, was one of the first residents to leave. Rent increases, the deteriorating state of her lot and other personal matters led Gui and her two children to move to a local homeless shelter late last year.

Gui said she was blindsided by the sudden increase in rent. Like Flores, she didn’t get a response when she tried to reach out to the management company. Not long after that, she started to see the park deteriorate.

“They weren’t keeping up on the property,” Gui said. “A lot of our mailboxes were getting broken into. They weren’t fixing them or replacing them. You know, for $385 a lot of that is reasonable, you’re sort of getting what you pay for. Then they raise rent to $600 out of nowhere like whoa.”

By the fall of 2022, Gui was paying more than $700 for utilities and rent.

During winter 2021, Gui’s family went days without hot water. She tried to reach out to Hurst & Son via email, phone call and Facebook. Eventually, the management company responded by saying it would fix the issue. Gui said no one came.

Gui recalled making several requests to management for improved security or vetting of tenants after a neighbor started having large gatherings in his house at the start of 2022. In the mornings after these parties, Gui’s children, ages 7 and 9, would find used syringes in their front yard.

During a night in September, Gui said she was awakened by her children, who saw a man overdose and die in front of their neighbor’s house.

“It was horrible, my children had to see that,” Gui said. “There were people trying to do CPR on him, but you could tell it wasn’t working.”

The area around the house was cleaned, and the mobile home was boarded up by the management company, Flores said.

Not many legal options

Flores, Blaine and many of their neighbors have few options.

“If you own your mobile home but you rent the lot, in my opinion, it’s kind of the worst of both worlds,” said Erika Rutter, an attorney with Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services who specializes in working with low-income tenants facing eviction.

“You own your mobile home, so if anything needs to be repaired, you have to fix that. Additionally, if you have a landlord that wants you to keep your mobile home at a certain standard. They can demand that you make those repairs, but you have to pay for them. If you fall behind on rent, they can evict you, keep the trailer and sell it to basically mitigate their damages. So you’re a homeowner and a renter at the same time. You have the obligations of both.”

Rutter said she’s familiar with situations like the one at Valley Community. Many of the complaints residents have against Hurst & Son are not actionable. Certain laws, or the lack of them, Rutter said, keep management companies from having to do something as simple as sending out communications to their tenants in other languages.

The language barrier between tenant and landlord led Flores to pay $100 less in rent during the first six months of 2022 because of a misunderstanding. In July, she was given a bill of more than $1,000 for the missed payments and subsequent late fees.

Rutter said situations like Flores’ are common. In her field, she’s come across many people who are not aware that they’re being sent legally binding documents.

“I have had clients that didn’t know paperwork was being served on them,” Rutter said. I’ve had clients who have minor children who speak English and they use them as a translator, but children don’t understand how important some of those documents are.”

Rutter also said the lack of legal protections extends past the language barrier. Many of the other issues Valley Community residents are facing can seem harsh, but they’re still legal. The state of Washington has no rent control laws. Landlords are free to raise rent as much and as often as they want, provided they give tenants a 60-day notice before the increase goes into effect.

“I had a case where a tenant was given a new (rent) increase by $100-$200 every month for six months,” Rutter said. “There is no limit on the amount of notice increases a landlord can give. I think that’s something the Legislature really needs to take a look at. It’s a de facto eviction to do that.”

Alternative solutions

Valley Community is not the first mobile home park in the county to experience these challenges.

To avoid further rent raises and other impositions, tenants at the Selah Hills trailer park came together to buy their mobile home park and form what’s called a Resident Owned Community. ROCs are run by tenants, who usually form a committee to address the park’s administrative and maintenance needs. Rent rates and other fees are set by residents.

Victoria O’Banion, marketing and acquisitions specialist for ROC Northwest, an organization designed to help tenants buy their parks, said oftentimes, management companies do not publicly announce when they are putting a park up for sale. ROC Northwest looks at mobile home parks being sold and approaches residents about turning their neighborhood into a ROC. The organization worked with Selah Hills, a 100-unit park.

O’Banion said in her experience, Hurst & Son does not typically sell their parks to tenants, leaving one less option for members of Valley Community.

Left with few choices

For most of her time in the United States, Flores has been a seasonal worker. After finishing work in the hop fields of Yakima County this fall, Flores struggled to find work for the winter.

During the winter, Flores’ son would help her keep up with rent. In return, she would make use of her free time by watching her grandchildren and taking them to and from school most days.

The arrangement worked for the family until Flores’ son suffered a back injury that left him unable to work. Flores’ daughter-in-law is now the only person working in her family.

With rent, water and now garbage payments due at the end of the month, Flores is having to consider the idea of homelessness.

Though she owns her home outright, she does not have the thousands of dollars necessary to relocate it. Even if she did, Flores said, her trailer is old enough that many towing companies will refuse to move it.

She continues to search and apply for jobs.

“It’s a sad situation to be in. I’ve lived here for a long time, and I have taken good care of my home. I struggle with English, but I still try and communicate with the company when I have issues or questions, but we still never hear anything back,” Flores said.

