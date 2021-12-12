Obaid Zahid was hiding with his family in an underground bunker in Kabul, Afghanistan, when he first heard from Paul Garcia.

“Obaid, I spoke with Fahim — I am glad you made it out. We are trying to get people out of Afghanistan,” the Aug. 15 email said.

Hunkered down with a store of food and water, a battery-operated phone charger, and no power, Obaid and his family had not made it out.

Afghanistan ex-President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country, and Taliban forces had taken over Kabul. Nafisa Zahid shook her husband awake in their Kabul home in August and pointed out the window at Taliban forces flooding the street. “They want you,” she told Obaid. “Go.”

Obaid was a businessman who had longtime ties to United States and coalition forces doing work in Afghanistan. He employed about 4,500 people in construction, manufacturing and agriculture. His close relationships with American and British military personnel made him a target for the Taliban.

Obaid was a United Kingdom passport holder and a wanted man. He could have fled the country, but he refused to leave his family.

His wife and his two oldest children, 21-year-old Yousuf and 14-year-old Shabnam, did not have U.K. papers. Obaid had secured U.K. passports for his two youngest children, 12-year-old Sadaf and 11-year-old Younus, just two months earlier.

While Obaid’s U.S. and British connections made him vulnerable in a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, those connections were vital in rescuing his family.

After Obaid told Garcia, a Yakima resident and former U.S. Special Forces commander, that he and his family were still in danger, an 11-day operation to get the Zahid family on a British plane began.

Garcia enlisted a team of concerned Yakima residents, lawmakers and military contacts to secure the needed paperwork for Obaid’s family and connect him with British officers still in Kabul.

Former Yakima Training Center Commander Roger Gavriluk, who was still in uniform in August, gave the group direction and tools, Garcia said Wednesday at his Yakima home during a group reunion and visit from Obaid.

Retired Army command sergeant major Steve Saunders of Yakima gave input, and retired Yakima and Union Gap attorney Phil Lamb provided a calming presence, Garcia said.

Washington Sen. Patty Murray and staff members Raquel Crowley and Alejandra Villa were critical in getting the correct paperwork to the U.K. Home Office, Garcia said.

British Special Air Service member and actor Mark “Billy” Billingham helped connect the American advocates to the British government and the British government to Obaid on the ground.

Garcia met Obaid in 2008 while stationed in Afghanistan with the U.S. military. He lived with Obaid for a portion of the time. Their relationship was brotherly, and Obaid still considers Garcia to be family.

Garcia and his wife, Aida, took calls night and day — but mostly at night — and were at the center of hundreds of email and voice communications between different members of the group. The two shared Obaid’s story, and their friends, family and even employees at their El Mirador restaurants extended help and prayers.

“It was one of the most emotion-filled times ever,” Garcia said about the week and a half-long period. “I remembered the relationship I had with Obaid and how he cared for me.”

Garcia, overcome with emotion and ever thankful for the influx of help offered to his friend, cried when he first saw a photo of Obaid and Nafisa on a park bench in London, dated Nov. 18. Obaid, Nafisa and their four children had made it out of Afghanistan on the last British plane to leave the Kabul airport before the facility was bombed on Aug. 26.

After days spent in the basement bunker, the only light for the Zahid family was sporadic communication with Garcia. There were urgent messages back and forth as Garcia tried to confirm that the family was still alive.

In one email sent to the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Aug. 23, Garcia wrote, “Apologies for what is clearly a break in protocols — imminent death is the reason for my email.”

The British office secured spots for the Zahid family, with the exception of 21-year-old Yousuf, on the next available plane if they could arrive at the airport, but traveling through Kabul was nearly impossible.

The family had been surrounded by Taliban forces, Garcia’s email said. The Zahid family moved from house to house, hiding in armored trucks, standing between wooden panels to keep themselves hidden, and disguising the male family members as women to get through Taliban checkpoints.

All six Zahid family members arrived at the airport on Aug. 26 to a sea of people outside the airport doors. Obaid paid someone in a nearby building to let his family stay inside and away from the crowds. They needed to be able to hear their name called by British officers to be let inside the airport.

When their name was called, they slipped through the door, and the questioning began. “How do you know Mark Billingham? How do you know Paul Garcia?” British soldiers asked.

“They worked for me,” Obaid answered.

British passports and visas in hand, the family could board the plane. Because he was older than 18 and no longer a dependent of Obaid, Yousuf shouldn’t have been allowed through. But he was.

The family sat with hundreds of others on the floor of the plane. There were no seats, let alone seat belts. A rope was stretched through the center of the plane, and everyone held on as the plane left the ground.

People who were desperate to leave Kabul climbed on the wing of the plane and held on tight. Obaid watched people lose their grip and fall as the plane gained speed and elevation.

Shortly after the Zahid family boarded the plane, a bomb detonated outside the airport. Nearly 200 Afghans were killed in the blast, as well as 13 members of the U.S. military.

The Zahid family was transported to Doha in Qatar and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for medical screening after the Aug. 26 flight. They had a two-week quarantine in Birmingham, England, before they went to their new home in London.

Obaid took the first flight the travel restrictions would allow to visit Garcia in Yakima, and spent a hefty price to do so. Waiting just one day would have halved the price.

“I told him, the first flight,” Obaid said.

Obaid’s brother-in-law Ajmal Zazay, who lives in Los Angeles, picked Obaid up at the airport and delivered him to Garcia’s doorstep Tuesday.

Obaid met Aida and Gravriluk’s wife, Molly Roche, for the first time, and spent time with Garcia, Gavriluk and Lamb, who had all helped secure his family’s evacuation.

Obaid was not able to connect with Murray’s office while he was in town, but Murray said in an Aug. 17 news release that the United States must support Afghan allies who are seeking refuge.

“We cannot leave our allies who have stood by us for more than 20 years — from the interpreters who supported our troops to the women who bravely stepped forward into civic society — behind,” she said in the release.

Press secretary Charlie Andrews said in an email that Murray and her staff work to be responsive to requests from constituents, including supporting efforts to safely evacuate American citizens and allies in Afghanistan.

At the reunion, Lamb said there isn’t a group that is closer than U.S. Special Forces officers.

“The work of those still in uniform and those out of uniform is amazing,” Lamb said. “If anyone would be willing to pick up the phone and help, it’ll be those guys.”

Obaid thanked his brothers for their help. But the work is not done, he said.

Obaid and Zazay said the coming months will be brutal for those still living in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Many people won’t have access to electricity, internet, heat or water, Obaid said. A harsh winter of below-zero temperatures is also setting in.

When the city fell and services were cut, many burned their possessions to stay warm, Obaid said, and the pollution was suffocating the city. Kabul, like Yakima, sits in a valley, and the smoke was trapped between the mountains. The pollution will continue as long as people have no other way to heat their homes, Obaid said.

Food and water are also hard to come by. Stores are vacant and prices for everyday items are increasing, sometimes tenfold, Zazay said. People can’t afford to buy bottled water, propane gas, meat or other food items because of the high prices, Zazay said. The banks are also closed, so many don’t have access to their money.

Garcia said people in Yakima are fortunate to live in safety and opportunity.

“We can go to the store, and we won’t be shot,” he said. “We can go to the store, and there will be food.”

Obaid’s family is safe in London, and his children will be starting school next week. But Obaid is putting his own life and work on hold until more people are safe.

” (The Taliban) is growing their power,” Obaid said. “Unfortunately, now, they are well equipped and emboldened.”

Many others are still in hiding in Kabul, where the Taliban have shut down much of the infrastructure, including water and sewage lines. People can’t live their entire lives in hiding, Obaid said.

“I am OK in my life, but there are people still there who are in danger,” Obaid said. “One by one, they will be killed. They need a hand.”

Garcia and other Yakima residents have pledged to continue helping Afghan families who are in danger, whether by helping families get the needed paperwork to travel to America or the U.K., raising money, or sending care packages.

Garcia asked Obaid how many people the group should aim to help. Five hundred families, Obaid said.

Garcia, Obaid and others made plans to meet again within two weeks, either in Yakima, Los Angeles or London, to get people out of Kabul before Christmas.

“It can’t wait until the holidays are over,” Garcia said.

Contact Kate Smith at katesmith@yakimaherald.com.