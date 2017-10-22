HONOLULU (AP) — Five people were rescued without harm after the yacht they were on ran aground on Lanai’s east shore.

Maui firefighters received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday, requesting assistance with the 42-foot (13-meter) vessel that grounded on the reef about 300 yards (274 meters) from shore.

An 80-year-old man from Kaanapali owns the yacht. He was traveling with his wife, a daughter and a couple in their 70s.

Firefighters on shore swam to the vessel when a Coast Guard boat could not get close enough. The couple swam back to shore with firefighters, while the three others were airlifted by a Maui Fire Department helicopter.

The owner and the Department of Land and Natural Resources are working to remove the yacht.

Officials say there was no visible fuel or oil spill.