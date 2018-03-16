Nation & World Xi Jinping has been reappointed as China’s president with no limit on the number of terms he can serve Originally published March 16, 2018 at 7:40 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BEIJING (AP) — Xi Jinping has been reappointed as China’s president with no limit on the number of terms he can serve. The Associated Press Next StoryState: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn’t picked up Previous StoryPolice say former Cornell student had bomb-making materials