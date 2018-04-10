MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The X Games will remain in Minneapolis through 2020.

ESPN and Minneapolis officials announced a two-year extension agreement Tuesday to keep the extreme-sport event at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The summer X Games took place at the Minnesota Vikings’ indoor stadium for the first time last year and are returning this year.

X Games vice president Tim Reed says the event’s first year in Minneapolis “proved what an incredible fan experience X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium can offer,” and that organizers are “excited to build on that success over the next three years.”

This year’s event will feature four days of skateboard, BMX, Moto X and Harley-Davidson flat track competition at the downtown Minneapolis stadium on July 19-22. Tickets are now available at XGames.com.