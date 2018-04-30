CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The latest financial forecasts indicate that Wyoming’s state revenue collections continue to slowly improve.
The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group released its April report Friday, providing an updated summary of the state’s major revenue sources.
CREG co-chairman Don Richards tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the revenue update shows actual state revenue collections, including mineral extraction taxes, are modestly exceeding the forecast made in January.
It comes as good news to the Wyoming Legislature, which is continuing to struggle through gaps between income and current spending levels.
Wyoming relies on mining for around 70 percent of its revenue. When commodity prices declined in late 2014, it sent Wyoming into an economic downturn that saw cuts to state agencies and K-12 education.
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com