CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s population has dropped for the second year in a row.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that U.S. Census data released on Wednesday show the state has lost more than 6,600 residents since the energy bust began in 2015.
About 6,000 of those residents were lost between July 2016 and July 2017.
Wenlin Liu, chief economist at the Economic Analysis Division, says healthy economies in neighboring states like Idaho and Colorado are impacting whether Wyoming residents stay or leave.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
Idaho had the largest population increase in the nation last year at 2.2 percent. Colorado had the eighth-largest population increase.
Wyoming’s population decrease was 1 percent. That’s the largest decline in Wyoming since 1989.
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com